Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.