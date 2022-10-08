Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.