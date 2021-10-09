Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.