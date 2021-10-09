The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day to…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a dras…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…