Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.