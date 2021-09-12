 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

