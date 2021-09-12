The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prep…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wedn…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the ma…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expec…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a…