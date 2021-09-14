It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the ma…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expec…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wedn…