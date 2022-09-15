Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Pl…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Ex…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a ver…
North Platte's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be w…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is fore…