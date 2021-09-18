Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.