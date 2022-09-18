Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.