Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

