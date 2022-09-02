North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proje…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a ho…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzl…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte folks shoul…
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makin…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted …