Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.