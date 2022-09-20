Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Ex…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…