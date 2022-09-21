Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE
