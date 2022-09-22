 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News