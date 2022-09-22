Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.