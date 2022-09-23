Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.