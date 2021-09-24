North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in No…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…