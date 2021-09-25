Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
