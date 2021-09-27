 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

