Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

