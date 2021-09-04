Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.