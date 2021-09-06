Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE
