North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a ho…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the mak…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the mak…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platt…