Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.