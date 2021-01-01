 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

