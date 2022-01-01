 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News