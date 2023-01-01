Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Watching a potential winter storm. Mainly cloudy early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.