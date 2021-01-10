 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News