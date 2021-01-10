North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
