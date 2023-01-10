This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
