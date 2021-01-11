This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
