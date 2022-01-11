This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
