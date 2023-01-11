 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

