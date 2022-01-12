 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

