Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
