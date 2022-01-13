 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

