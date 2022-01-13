This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
