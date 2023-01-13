Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.