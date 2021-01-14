North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
