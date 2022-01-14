For the drive home in North Platte: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
