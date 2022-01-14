Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.