 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News