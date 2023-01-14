 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

