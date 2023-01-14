This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
