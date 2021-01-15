North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North P…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. How l…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …