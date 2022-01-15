Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.