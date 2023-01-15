For the drive home in North Platte: Light rain and freezing rain in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
