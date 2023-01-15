Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Light rain and freezing rain in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.