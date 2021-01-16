Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.