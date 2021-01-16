For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North P…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over …
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…