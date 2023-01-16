For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
