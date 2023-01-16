Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.