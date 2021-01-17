Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.