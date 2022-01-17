Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.