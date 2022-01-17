 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News