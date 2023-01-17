Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.