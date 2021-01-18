 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Local Weather

