Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

