Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in North Platte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

